Tarodale man gunned down

Hakeem Joseph was shot dead on June 26 in Tarodale. –

A 28-year-old man from Tarodale, Ste Madeleine was shot dead in his community on June 26.

Hakeem Joseph, 28, of Hope Street, was killed at the corner of Harmony Avenue and Positivity Avenue around 11.45 pm.

The police said residents heard gunshots and found Joseph’s body on the road. He had been shot several times.

Ste Madeleine police including WPC Pitt and PC Rivers and Sgts Fortune and Mc Donald, WPCs Samaroo and WPC Gilkes and other officers from the Southern Division responded.

DMO Dr Balkissoon viewed the body and ordered that it be removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping pending an autopsy at the Forensics Science Centre in St James.

Sgt Smith, PCs Henry and Sirkissoon and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three also responded.The police found seven 9mm spent shells.The police do not yet have a motive. Cpl Griffith of the homicide bureau is investigating.