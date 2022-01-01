Tank Calls Out Safaree For Criticizing Kanye West Fashion, Safaree Respond

Safaree says he is not digging Kanye West new fashion and gets checked by Tank for it.

Safaree Samuels said Kanye West‘s style of dressing just bothers him. The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member chimed in on the fashion billionaire’s sense of style, which of late has been shades of black or grey hoodies and gloves with jeans and his Yeezy’s. The rapper was even seen in the ocean in Belize in his hoodie.

Safaree, however, felt that his fans needed to know his opinion, and he has been checked by not only other celebrities like Tank but fans of Kanye West.

On Thursday (Dec 30), Safaree tweeted, “I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.”

The backlash was swift as many aimed at Safaree’s lack of style when it comes to dressing.

While many called out Safaree with a meme in which Nicki Minaj cringes as she tells Safaree he wore a jeans vest, singer Tank also chimed in as he rinsed the reality TV star.

“Says the guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense [sideways laughing emojis],” wrote Tank.

Safaree did come back with a quip of his own as he replied to Tank, “Hey I use to be a fan of you… now you suck [upset emojis].”

While fans were quick to assess the interactions from both men, many agreed with Tank that Safaree was not qualified to speak on Kanye’s fashion sense.

Many were quick to point out that Kanye is not only one of the biggest names in the fashion industry for years, but he had a strong impact not only in fashion but also in music, where he influenced streetwear culture with his Yeezy line.

In any case, some fans reasoned online that even though Kanye is a billion-dollar brand from his fashion line alone, that does not necessarily mean that he is himself creative and has fashion sense as he hires stylists and professionals in fashion, including the late Virgil Abloh, who helped to dress him and his wife, Kim Kardashian.