Tancoo tells PNM ministers, MPs: Ride bikes to work Monday

Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo. –

MP for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo knocked PNM MPs on Sunday saying they should all ride bikes to Parliament on Monday.

He was taking shots at Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and minister in the Ministry of Finance, Brian Manning for their comments in the aftermath of the reading of the 2022-2023 budget on September 26.

In a media release on Sunday, Tancoo said: “This is how this PNM government views citizens. While they give their friends, family, and financiers billions of taxpayers’ dollars, the PNM’s recommendation to citizens is to go back to coal pot and bicycle.

“All of them should ride their bicycles to Parliament on Monday, but do so like normal citizens without a police escort and the water stops.”

Tancoo also knocked Manning who, in speaking on the reduced fuel subsidy proposed in the budget, said there should not be a subsidy on premium fuel at all.

He also knocked Cudjoe who said, at the opening of the Tacarigua Community Centre at Bally Trace on Wednesday, she didn’t understand why it was so difficult for people to sacrifice.

“The minister is completely clueless about the realities of the crises that affect citizens.”

Taking Cudjoe to task, Tancoo said: “It is evident that the minister was utterly unaware that her administration was forcing people into poverty by increasing fuel and food prices, property tax, etc.

“The fact that she subsequently stood by her remarks should serve as a warning to the populace about their lack of awareness of the crisis faced by individuals.”

The budget debate began last Friday. Some of the features in the budget included a billion-dollar cap on the fuel subsidy which resulted in the price of premium and super gasoline increasing by a dollar and diesel by 50 cents.

Scotland, in his budget response, suggested car-pooling and leaving home earlier, in order to deal with the increase in fuel prices.

“Yes fuel prices are tough on the population, we understand it. Every time someone comes up with an alternative, there is hue and cry…

“I have a suggestion – for me, in order to lose weight, I will ride to court. I will take a bike in order to save fuel.”