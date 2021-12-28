Taliban bans women from solo, long-distance road trips in Afghanistan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Taliban have banned women from taking long-distance road trips in Afghanistan on their own, requiring that a male relative accompany them for any distance beyond 45 miles, according to a Taliban official speaking to CNN.

Mohammad Sadiq Hakif Mahajer, spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, told CNN that the new law — forbidding women from the solo, long-distance road trips — has been instated. The law, he said, is designed to prevent women from coming to any harm or “disturbance.”

Since seizing power in August, the Taliban has tried to present a moderate face when it comes to the rights of women as it attempts to restore frozen foreign aid.

But women and girls’ presence in public life has become precarious. Many across the country are not being allowed to return to secondary schools. Those that have resumed university classes are separated by a curtain from their male peers.

Restrictive rules like a stay-at-home order, which was touted as being temporary, have dragged on. Most women still can’t go back to work, having been barred from an array of jobs, including in government and entertainment television.

