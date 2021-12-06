Tableland men jailed for burglary

News

Two Tableland men who broke into the home of a 64-year-old woman in the area pleaded guilty before a Princes Town magistrate, who jailed them.

Bobby Seusahai, 47, and Junior Dhilpaul, 46, faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Friday, the day after police held them.

The court heard that the victim, a housewife, locked up her house at around 9.40 pm on Wednesday, but around 3.30 am on Thursday, she was awakened by noises and saw two men in her bedroom.

She alerted other people, and the men ran away.

Tableland police were contacted and PC DeBoulet and other officers later arrested the two. The court heard that Seusahai had a dildo, a sex toy.

The men, who live in the area, entered the woman’s home by prising open a window.

PC DeBoulet charged them jointly with one count of burglary.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted. He told the court that Seusahai has several convictions for similar offences as well as for having narcotics. However, Dhilpaul did not have any previous convictions.

The magistrate sentenced Seusahai to 12 months’ imprisonment with hard labour and Dhilpaul to six months.

They also pleaded guilty to malicious damage to a laptop. The owner lives next door to the housewife.

The court heard that the men entered the kitchen area, scattered food on the ground, and damaged the computer before leaving between Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Misir-Gosine sentenced Seusahai to 12 months’ imprisonment with hard labour and Dhilpaul to three months.