Tabaquite pensioner, 73, found dead at home

News

Robbery is believed to be the motive in the death of a 73-year-old man from Tabaquite whose body was found on the evening of July 23.

The body of pensioner Lutchmipersad Sookram, 73, of Piparo Road, was found around 6.30 pm in a bedroom at his home.

The police said a male relative, 45, saw Sookram alive when he left home at around 6 am on July 23 and went to work in a store at Penal. The relative returned around 6.30 pm and found that the house was ransacked.

He later found Sookram ‘s body with the face down with the right hand behind the back on the bed. There were no visible marks of violence. The police and neighbours were alerted.

The DMO, Dr Rajnarinesingh, viewed the body and ordered that it be removed, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Southern and Central Division police, including Insps Ramsaran and Estrada, Sgts Boodoo, Sgt Deo and W/Cpl Dyer-Baptiste of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also visited. No one has been arrested. PC Bhola is leading the investigations.