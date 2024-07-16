Tabaquite MP calls for government help against dengue

News

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne – Photo courtesy Parliament

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne has called on the government to assist the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation in combating the mosquito population to curb the spread of dengue.

In a release on Tuesday Haynes-Alleyne described the mosquito population in her constituency as having “exploded” despite being in the early rainy season, leading to several reported cases.

“My office, as well as the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC), has received numerous requests for mosquito spraying and a number of constituents have reported dengue cases in their families and communities. In fact, Tabaquite has been described as a hotspot with respect to dengue cases.”

However, she said the regional corporation is unable to respond adequately to requests for spraying, as there is only one sprayer available in County Caroni.

Describing the government’s response to the dengue outbreak as slow, she called for the Ministry of Health to share critical data on the location of cases and additional support to help the regional corporation manage its scarce resources in responding to the insect-borne threat. She also called on the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) to respond to requests for assistance.

“Requests have been submitted to the Ministry of Works since the beginning of this year to clear overgrown bushes in Gran Couva, Tortuga and other communities. Unfortunately, there are often unnecessary bureaucratic delays with the MOWT insisting they are not responsible for certain roadways and drainage paths. The result is that many areas go without what should be routine maintenance and now we are seeing the repercussions of that negligence.”

Since concern began over dengue, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has continually underscored the need for personal responsibility, asking people to clean up around their homes to limit mosquito breeding sites.

But Haynes-Alleyne said this is not enough. “Yes, there is a lot that we can do as individuals and as a community. However, the government has the foremost responsibility to ensure the public good and they’ve dropped the ball yet again. They must activate their much touted all-of-government approach to prevent a dengue disaster in Tabaquite and throughout Trinidad and Tobago.”