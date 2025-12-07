UNC mourns the passing of Dr Daphne Phillips Young says steelband cuts show ongoing attack on culture WIGUT: UWI staff back pay finally near approval Man found shot dead outside bar in Kelly Village Three arrested in Southern Division anti-crime sweep Prime Minister congratulates Philip Pierre on re-election in Saint Lucia
Syria: One year after al-Assad 

07 December 2025
After nearly 14 years of civil war, Syria is trying to turn the page on its past.

It has been a year since Ahmed al-Sharaa’s now-defunct armed group walked into Damascus to little resistance.

Bashar al-Assad, whose family had been in power since 1970, had already fled to Moscow.

Crowds cheered the end of a dictatorship, and political prisoners walked out of the most notorious jails in the country, shocked at their own freedom.

But the optimism of that day has now given way to the realities of transition – sectarian tensions, grinding poverty and demands for justice over atrocities carried out by the Assad regime.

So, can the new government bring real change and unity to Syria? And what can be learned from the steps it has taken so far?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Haid Haid – researcher at Chatham House

Ammar Kahf – executive director at Omran Center for Strategic Studies.

Heiko Wimmen, project Director for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group

 

