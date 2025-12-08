World News
Syria marks one year since fall of al-Assad
08 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 8 Dec 20258 Dec 2025
- Syria is marking one year since the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad after nearly 14 years of war.
- On December 8 last year, the rule of the Baath Party collapsed when Damascus was seized. Al-Assad fled to Russia, where he was granted asylum.
