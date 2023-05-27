SWRHA staff honours cultural icons during sports day

News

Hospital workers representing St Patricks during their march pass presentation at the SWRHA family affair at Skinner Park, San Fernando on May 27. – Lincoln Holder

Healthcare professionals in the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) swapped their scrubs and uniforms on Saturday for colourful attire as they took part in their Sports Day and Family Day in San Fernando.

The fun and engaging event took place at Skinner Park, under the theme The South Monarch Champions of Calypso, Chutney and Soca.

As the theme suggests, the participants paid tribute in their march past presentations to various cultural icons like Samraj “Rikki Jai” Jaimungal, Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins, and the late Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste.

Members of the medical records department during their march pass presentation at the SWRHA family affair at Skinner Park, San Fernando on May 27. – Lincoln Holder

Dressed in purple, the medical orderlies were the first of the groups to parade. They presented The Transporters in honour of Jaimungal, also known as the D Jaimaster.

The Point Fortin Posse, dressed in East Indian wear, gave tribute to Raymond Ramnarine of Dil E Nadan.

St Patrick Knights honoured the late Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste.

Hospital administration presented D Lyons as they paid tributes to soca star Fay Ann Lyons. A lion mascot also participated in the march past as spectators cheered on.

One of the women, wearing a fake belly, also recreated one of Lyon’s 2009 performances of her hit Heavy T Bumper while she was pregnant with her daughter.

Frontline Warriors of the San Fernando General Hospital’s A&E department paid homage to the four-time calypso monarch – Rawlins. The Mighty Midget was the only person to be honoured that attended at the event.

Frontline Warriors combating the coronavirus representing the A&E department of the San Fernando General Hospital, during their march pass presentation at the SWRHA family affair at Skinner Park, San Fernando on May 27. – Lincoln Holder

Rawlins sang along to some of his tunes that played from a speaker as the workers paraded in front of the judges.

The wardsmaid department paid homage to the three-time Chutney Soca Monarch champion Imram “GI” Beharry. Their presentation was Wa We Go Do, the namesake of one of his hits.

Nutrition and Dietetics honoured veteran artiste Austin “Superblue” Lyons, the father of Fay Ann and the 2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons. Dressed in blue, the leader of the group mimicked the moves of the veteran calypsonian.

Terri was honoured by the medical records department with their presentation titled Off D Road.

SWRHA CEO Dr Brian Armour gave brief remarks and welcomed the “SWRHA family,” friends, organisers, and everyone else at the event as he declared the sports day open.

Armour wished everyone a great day, encouraging them to have fun in “this friendly atmosphere.”