SWRHA launches detailed probe into dengue death

FILE PHOTO: The Point Fortin Hospital.

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has launched an inquiry into the death of 16-year-old Quinton Gabriel of Siparia from dengue, on July 16 the day after he was warded at Point Fortin Hospital. One media house has reported Gabriel’s family complaining of alleged delays in administering drips to him.

The SWRHA, in a statement, lamented Gabriel’s death.

“The authority commiserates with the next of kin and loved ones of the deceased client and has therefore extended bereavement services to the family members.

“While a preliminary report which details the deceased client’s treatment of care has been generated, as per standard procedure, a detailed inquiry is under way to better understand the circumstances surrounding the demise.”

The SWRHA promised to stay in contact with the family to ensure the timely exchange of information. The statement said patients and clients may contact the customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742), for any matter regarding healthcare.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, in a statement on July 18, urged the Government to ensure adequate resources to treat severe dengue cases at TT’s hospitals.

“The death of a 16-year-old student from Fyzabad, at the Point Fortin Hospital from dengue fever, and which appears to be the third fatality from the current surge in dengue cases in our nation is worrisome.

“This is the second death of a teenage resident of Fyzabad, and I again express my deepest condolences to their family and loved ones, as they try to cope with the unexpected loss of their young children. I urge all persons who contract the dengue virus to remain vigilant.”

Bodoe said while most people who get dengue in this current outbreak may experience mild symptoms and recuperate without needing significant medical attention, a few may develop life-threatening complications called dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

These complications, if not detected early and treated appropriately, can result in death, due to internal bleeding.

“Certain categories of persons may be at higher risk of DHF and DSS, such as teenagers, those with co-morbidities, the elderly and pregnant women.”

The MP said it was vital for people and health officials to be aware of the symptoms of these complications, to avoid more fatalities.

“The warning signs usually begin the first day or two after the fever goes away, and may include severe stomach pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from gums or nose, bruising on the skin, difficult or rapid breathing, and fatigue. Persons with dengue who experience such symptoms should seek urgent medical treatment.”

He said it was equally important that staff at clinics and hospitals know the symptoms and institute early treatment if lives are to be saved.

“This requires that experienced medical and nursing staff be deployed at emergency departments, adequate resources are provided for testing (for dengue and other blood parameters), sufficient platelet supplies be made available, and that there is timely access to beds in the intensive care unit, when required.”

Whilst people and the authorities must do everything possible to eliminate breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, it is equally crucial for the Ministry of Health to ensure adequate resources were available to identify and treat people who develop dengue haemorrhagic syndrome.

“Studies suggest that one in about 20-25 persons with confirmed dengue can develop dengue haemorrhagic fever.” He said early hospitalisation and aggressive treatment can reduce the risk of death from this complication. “I urge citizens to seek early treatment if you experience any of the symptoms listed above, if your blood test shows a low platelet count and/or low white-cell count or other abnormalities, or if your symptoms are not responding to simple measures.”

Bodoe advised dengue patients to use paracetamol, but not aspirin or ibuprofen for pain and fever.

“And, I suggest to those health officials at the frontline who are treating dengue cases to remain vigilant and recommend early hospitalisation if in any doubt.”