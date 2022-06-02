SWRHA closes four health centres because of flooding

·1 min read
Home
Local News
SWRHA closes four health centres because of flooding
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

File photo –

The Southwest Regional Health Authority said four health centres were closed early on Thursday because of rising flood waters.

In a post on social media, the authority said the health centres are at Penal Rock Road, Todd’s Road, Flanagin Town, and Tabaquite.

See also

The SWRHA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

There is a yellow level adverse weather alert in effect over Trinidad and Tobago which is expected to end on Friday at 2 pm. The TT Met Office has reported flooding in areas across Trinidad.