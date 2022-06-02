SWRHA closes four health centres because of flooding

News

File photo –

The Southwest Regional Health Authority said four health centres were closed early on Thursday because of rising flood waters.

In a post on social media, the authority said the health centres are at Penal Rock Road, Todd’s Road, Flanagin Town, and Tabaquite.

The SWRHA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

There is a yellow level adverse weather alert in effect over Trinidad and Tobago which is expected to end on Friday at 2 pm. The TT Met Office has reported flooding in areas across Trinidad.