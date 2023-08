News

The Customs and Excise Division says all deposits of cargo at the Swissport Transit Shed are being temporarily stopped.

In a brief statement on Thursday evening, the division said the shutdown was done to facilitate the completion of an investigation of a breach of the Customs Act.

“The transit shed shall be allowed to deliver all cargo that is presently (sic) in the shed through the normal appointment system.

“These conditions remain in effect pending the completion of the investigation.”