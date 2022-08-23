SWF&Co celebrates 30 years of service

News

Public relations consultancy SWF&Co is celebrating 30 years of service. In a news release on August 19, founder and CEO of SWF&Co Sandra Welch-Farrell expressed gratitude to all the company’s stakeholders, including senior executives, business leaders and well-wishers from countries such as Japan, China, Germany, Italy, the UK, the US and Argentina.

She said, “Thirty years ago we made the courageous step of taking on the world and all the challenges of that time. With the rapidly changing circumstances across all spheres of human life, the question then was what precise role SWF&Co could play as a network of communications professionals within the evolving maze of corporate challenges and opportunities.”

Welch-Farrell told the company’s clients it remains committed to ensuring their success.

Many of them were given awards at the virtual commemoration ceremony held on August 19, including:

British Airways for embedding sustainability at an operational level; Digicel (TT) Ltd for revolutionary support strategies in the telecommunications and technology sectors; The Delegation of the EU to TT for building partnerships with local communities and NGOs; IGT for the most advanced technology development programmes.

Also awarded were Marubeni for outstanding contribution to the development and sustainability of the power sector; The Massy Group for outstanding support to sustainable corporate social responsibility programmes; Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) as a leading innovator in the insurance industry; Sanofi as a leader in oncology research and patient care; Unilever Caribbean Ltd for innovation in sustainable products for living; and Unit Trust Corporation for the most indigenous growth in the financial services sector.