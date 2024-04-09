Suspects held in two robbery attempts

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

IN a media release on April 8, the police said two suspects were arrested for two separate aggravated robbery incidents in Arima and Matura on April 7.

A man leaving his workplace in Arima on April 7 a 6 pm was held by two men who announced a robbery, taking valuables from him before fleeing.

La Horquetta police were called and a 22-year-old man was held. The search for the second suspect continues.

A Matura man reported a second incident at 11.30 pm when an armed man threatened him, and others, then shot at the victim.

The victim was unharmed.

The thief stole his phone, and fled, but was held by Matura Police Station officers.

Investigations into these two incidents are ongoing.