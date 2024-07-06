Suspected car thief shot by police after crash in Tarouba

News

Police car – File photo

A MAN suspected of stealing a car was shot by police after crashing near Tarouba on the highway on the night of July 5.

Police said officers of the Highway Patrol Unit spotted the stolen car in the Debe district and during the high-speed chase along the highway the driver crashed into a van.

Other officers tried to block the stolen car along the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Brian Lara Stadium around 8 pm.

Police claim the driver of the stolen vehicle shot at officers and they returned fire. The driver, of Tarodale, was taken to hospital for treatment after he was shot and also injured in the crash.

The driver of the van was also taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police recovered a revolver with an undisclosed number of live and spent rounds in the stolen car.