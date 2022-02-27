Suspected cable thieves granted bail

News

Isaiah Joseph –

TWO men have been granted station bail totalling $140,000 after being charged with stealing cables owned by the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) in San Juan last week.

Police said Isaiah Joseph, 21, and Christon James, both of San Juan, were charged for the cable theft, while Joseph was separately charged with having “housebreaking implements.”

The pair was arrested last Monday. Joseph was granted $80,000 bail to cover his two charges, while James was granted $60,000 bail.

Police said the men were arrested after officers of the San Juan Station’s Criminal Investigations Department and the North Eastern Division Task Force, responded to a report that at least two men were in the process of stealing TSTT’s cables in La Canoa and Curacaye, San Juan, on Monday at around 2 am.

Christon James –

Responding officers saw a group of men removing the cables, who fled as the officers approached. One of the men was held.

Police said a silver Nissan Tiida parked nearby was searched and they found a large amount of cables in the vehicle. The second suspect was arrested shortly after.

The pair was charged by PC Gerald Eastman of the San Juan CID and will appear before a magistrate on March 7.