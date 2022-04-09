Suspected cable thief electrocuted in Barrackpore

News

A man who police suspect climbed a utility pole to steal telephone copper cables was electrocuted in Barrackpore early Saturday triggering a blackout in the area.

His body remained entangled in the overhead lines before a TTEC crew removed it.

In a statement, TTEC said the man, who has not yet been identified, was suspected of cutting TSTT cables when he was electrocuted at Rochard Douglas Road. Two hacksaws were found nearby as well as severed TSTT cables.

Police alerted TTEC of the incident around 2 am and the electricity supply was restored four hours later.

Barrackpore Police are continuing investigations.