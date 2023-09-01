Suspect to be charged for shooting death of Tobago girl, 17

News

Precious Wills –

Investigators have sought instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutors (DPP) on Tobago’s ninth murder for 2023.

On August 27 at around 3.05 am, 17-year-old Precious Wills was killed at a popular bar in Crown Point. Police reports said gunshots were heard, and patrons ran for safety, but Wills and an 18-year-old friend were wounded. Wills died of her injuries. Her friend is still warded at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Supt Rodhill Kirk said the suspect was expected to be charged on Friday afternoon.

“Somebody is in custody, and yes, the police are now in consultation with the legal officers. I believe before the end of the day we should get some directions.”

An autopsy at the Scarborough Mortuary on Wednesday, he said, revealed Wills died of a single gunshot wound which pierced her heart.

He said the 18-year-old remains warded in a “stable but serious” condition and is still receiving medical care.

Meanwhile, investigators are awaiting the autopsy on a Betsy’s Hope man who was found unresponsive at his home last Thursday.

“There is no clear indication to tell us that the person was actually dealt a wound that might have contributed to his death. So we need to have the autopsy report to conclude that investigation.”

He said in the interim, the police have been taking statements from potential witnesses and “as soon as they are through and we have the autopsy report, we would submit it to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions on that. We would consult.”

He said the autopsy has not been done yet, and the police are awaiting word from the Forensics Science Centre in Trinidad.

“This is a perennial problem in terms of autopsies in Tobago that require forensic pathologists – it’s always a problem.”