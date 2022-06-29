Suspect in Sangre Grande woman’s murder still on the run

News

Tricia Badgaloo, 53, was murdered inside her Neil Street, Sangre Grande home. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A suspect in the murder of a Sangre Grande woman remained on the run as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tricia Badaloo, 53, was chopped to death at her Neil Street home on Monday evening.

Her daughter 21-year-old Taylor Benson was wounded.

Police said while enquiries continue, they have not yet arrested the man responsible, but promised they were working hard to find him.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, one of Badaloo’s relatives said they were still in disbelief after her murder and hoped the killer would be found.

The relative said there was some unease among the family, as they were worried they may also be targeted by the killer.

“Every day

you wake up it feels worse knowing the perpetrator is still on the loose.

“Relatives are also concerned for their own safety, It’s

making us a bit paranoid and some relatives

are beginning to lose hope (that) he will be arrested.”

The relative also said

Benson who survived the attack, had regained

consciousness but was not yet aware that her mother was dead.

“Taylor is doing better, the injuries were not as intense as we originally thought. She had chop wounds to both hands, her face and behind her head, but she is doing better.

“A relative visited her today (Wednesday) but I don’t think he told her what happened just yet.”

The autopsy on Badaloo’s body has not yet been done.

Relatives said some paperwork is expected to be completed on Thursday before it could proceed.

paperwork, expected to be done on Thursday, had to be completed first.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.