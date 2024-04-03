Suspect in deadly Couva crash freed without charge

News

The Solomon Hochoy Highway. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The suspect who surrendered to the police after a deadly crash on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on March 28 has been released from custody without charges, pending further investigations.

On April 2, Central Division police also said the investigations were ongoing and a file was being prepared to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The suspect, 30, is a member of the regiment.

The crash killed Neil Ballai, 55, a delivery driver who worked with the Kiss Baking Company.

He lived at Eccles Trace in Spring Village in Valsayn.

The crash happened at around 6.45 am on March 28 on the southbound lane of the highway, near the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Ballai was driving one of the company’s Isuzu trucks, with a coworker, Terrence Jagessar, 34, from Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto, in the passenger seat.

Dashcam footage shows a black Hyundai Ioniq car hit the truck from behind. On impact, the truck veered off the road and crashed.

The car did not stop.

Ballai died on the spot and Jagessar was injured.

About 12 hours after the crash, the police found the car in Preysal.

The suspect later surrendered at the Freeport police station.

An autopsy on Ballai’s body is set to be done this week.

PC Sudama of the Couva police station is leading investigations.