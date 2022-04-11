Suspect in Chadon Beni murder surrenders

News

AFTER more than two days on the run, a Morvant man who was wanted in connection with the murder of a CEPEP labourer has surrendered to police.

Investigators said the man surrendered to police at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II office at the Arouca police station on Sunday night.

He is expected to be interviewed on Monday.

The man is the prime suspect in the shooting death of labourer Brian Belgrave over an argument stemming from Belgrave accidentally cutting down the suspect’s chadon beni plants. Chadon Beni is a plant that is very popular as a seasoning.

Belgrave was shot dead while cutting weeds and grass at the side of the road in First Caledonia, Morvant, last Friday.

Speaking with Newsday last Friday, one of Belgrave’s relatives said the suspect was known to Belgrave and that relative encouraged him to surrender to police.