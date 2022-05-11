Suspect in Carenage woman’s murder still in custody

News

Stephanie Calbio

A 24-year-old Carenage woman who was held in relation to the murder of Stephanie Calbio on Monday afternoon remained in custody up to press time on Wednesday.

Police said Calbio, 34, was walking on Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, at around 11 am on Monday when she got into a fight with the other woman, who pulled out a knife and stabbed Calbio several times.

Passers-by took Calbio to the St James Infirmary where she was declared dead.

Police said the other woman surrendered to them that afternoon.

Investigators said no charges have been laid against her as yet, and she is being questioned by police at the Carenage police station.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I is continuing enquiries.