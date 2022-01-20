Suspect in Arouca footballer’s killing may be linked to Grande triple murder

News

Ex-QPFC defender Ackime Prudhomme –

A 26-year-old Sangre Grande man who was held in relation to the murder of footballer Ackime Prudhomme may also be linked to the murders of three men in Sangre Grande.

Police said the man, who was held less than an hour after Prudhomme’s murder on Sunday night, was identified as a “person of interest” in the murders of Jhermac Quashie, Terrance Nixon and Skeete Sanchez on the Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande, last Thursday night.

They said about 45 minutes after they received a report of Prudhomme’s murder, a team consisting of homicide investigators, Northern Division Task Force and Tunapuna police staged a “dragnet” in several areas and found the suspect hiding in some bushes.

The man who is from Foster Road, Sangre Grande, was arrested and is expected to be interviewed by homicide detectives on Thursday afternoon.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.