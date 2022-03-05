Suspect held in St Vincent charged with murder

News

Nekeiva Glasgow – Courtesy TTPS

A man accused of October 2020 murder, who fled to St Vincent and the Grenadines, has been deported and is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday charged with the crime.

Nekeiva “Darko” Glasgow, 36, of Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage was also charged with possession of a gun, ammunition and two related charges on Saturday, according to a release from the police.

Glasgow is accused of murdering Parris Maharaj, 34, of Jacob Coast Extension, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande on October 4, 2020.

Police said with the assistance of Interpol and other local authorities, Glasgow was arrested and deported from St Vincent.

Son charged with mother’s murder

In a separate case, police charged Lester Lobin, 31, with the murder of his mother. Lobin is accused of stabbing Margaret Nina, 67, to death at her Maloney Road West, Grand Lagoon Village, Mayaro home on February 25. Lobin is expected to appear before a Mayaro magistrate on Monday.

Acting CoP McDonald Jacob commended the officers of the Homicide Bureau for the work in the two cases which resulted in suspects being charged.

Jacob said that while some people remain hell-bent on perpetrating violent crimes and exacerbating the culture of gun violence, the police will continue to use its resources to ensure they are brought to justice. He said in the coming months more training and development opportunities will be available to detectives, coupled with the use of forensic technology, to solve murder cases.