Suspect dead after Wrightson Road shootout with police

News

File photo.

An unidentified man was killed during a shootout with police on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Monday morning.

A report said that at around 9.10 am, several police units, including the Port of Spain Task Force and E999 rapid response, got information of a shooting and suspected kidnapping in the Western Division.

They were told a silver Nissan B15 car was involved and Western Division police were chasing it toward Port of Spain.

When the suspect saw the police cars approaching, he got out of a car whose driver he had earlier robbed on Wrightson Road and began shooting at the police.

The car crashed into a culvert at the side of the road. The suspect ran along the road near the John Donaldson campus of the University of Trinidad and Tobago, holding a gun.

The police chased after him and there was a shootout. The man was injured and fell. As the suspect started to get up , a gunshot was heard and he fell back to the ground. The would-be kidnap victim was injured and was later taken to hospital by police.

The police seized a gun at the scene. Western Division police are continuing investigations.