Suspect accused of hitting woman with cricket bat arrested

A 42-year-old taxi driver who allegedly assaulted a woman with a cricket bat during an altercation in downtown Port of Spain last week was arrested early on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force located the suspect at his Fort George Road, St James home at around 6 am.

The man was arrested and taken to the Besson Street police station where he will be interviewed by investigators.

Videos of the altercation circulated on social media last week Friday showed the man arguing with two women near Church’s Chicken at the corner of Henry Street and Independence Square.

One of the women was struck twice with the bat during the argument before the man drove off.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with reports of robberies and gun possession at a house on the Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, around 4 am on Tuesday.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Collis Hazel, Snr Supt Alexander, Supt Daly, ASP Walker, Insp Knott with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Thomas, Huggins, Harrypersad and PCs Lashley, Nunes, Boucaud, Cupidore, Chaitu, Gangoo, Remy and Legerton.

