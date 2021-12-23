Suspect, 18, in Claxton Bay armed robbery under police guard at hospital

News

The San Fernando General Hospital. –

The 18-year-old La Romaine man shot and wounded on Sunday night by a prison officer whom he allegedly robbed at gunpoint moments earlier remained hospitalised under police guard up to Thursday.

The suspect is said to be in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

His accomplice, identified as Israel Polo, 18, of Point Fortin, was shot dead near the robbery scene.

The shooting happened around 8.30 pm on Sunday in the car park of Annie’s Roti Shop at Cedar Hill Road in Claxton Bay.

The male officer from Brazil Village was standing and speaking to a female colleague who was seated in her car.

Two gunmen approached them and announced a hold-up. Police said the gunmen robbed the officers of cash and cell phones.

The gunmen also ordered the woman out of the car and tried to use it to get away. But as they were leaving, the male officer shot at them, hitting both.

The suspects crashed the stolen car a short distance away. Polo died on the spot, and the other was taken to hospital.

Insps Santana, Phillip and Ramlogan, together with officers from St Margaret’s police station and Southern and Central Divisions Task Force, went to the scene.

Cpl Flavinney is leading investigations.