Survivor of Cross Crossing gun attack: I thought I was going to die

“I saw death. But I escaped with my life.”

Those sentiments were expressed by Kenton Moses, one of the survivors of Monday’s tragic incident at Cross Crossing, San Fernando.

In that incident, Sharaz Ageemoolar shot his estranged wife Anissa Rajgobin-Ageemoolar, 47, inside an insurance company, killed Moses’ friend, Rosario “Danny” Ramdhan, 24, and stole Moses’ car.

Ageemoolar was later found dead in the car. He is believed to have killed himself.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Moses said he thought he was going to die during the incident.

Moses, 30, a Curepe taxi driver, recalled he had gone to General Accident Insurance Company, to renew the insurance for his taxi.

He was in the office, along with five other members of staff and Rajgobin-Ageemoolar, whom he did not know.

Shortly before 10 am, Ageemoolar burst into the office and attempted to pull his estranged wife outside. She refused to go with him and he pulled out a gun and shot at her multiple times.

She was hit three times in her shoulder.

Moses said the sudden burst of gunfire caused panic and trauma, with staff members diving for cover.

Scared for his life, Moses said he remained where he was as the gunman tried to escape but could not leave the office as the door automatically closed and required a sensor to open.

He said he thought he was going to meet his death as Ageemoolar, waving his gun, threatened them.

“Open this door or I will kill every one of you in here,” Moses said Ageemoolar told the witnesses and his bleeding wife who was slumped on a chair.

One of the frightened workers, he said, did as he ordered and opened the door.

“He (Ageemoolar) went outside and I followed. I understand later that his wife’s silver Tiida was parked next to my car. That car had no key.

“He went towards my car, in which my partner Danny was sleeping in the back seat.

“When he went in my front seat, I push his head and start to fight him. I kicked the back door causing Danny to get up. He aimed the gun at me but missed and shot Danny. I think he shot him in the chest.

“Danny came out but collapsed on the road and died.

“The man then drove off with my car and I understand he killed himself in my car in La Romaine the same evening.”

Moses said his car had since been wrecked to his home and he intended to clean it, fix it and then sell it.

“Too much blood. Two people died in that car. I don’t want it.”

He explained that as a taxi driver working in Curepe , he usually left his Claxton Bay home early on mornings, and returned late at nights.

“I am hardly in that area. I don’t even come to Sando. Monday was the first time in about a year I take a day off to go and do my business.

“I was heading to the insurance company when I got a call from Danny to give him a drop home.”

He said he and Ramdhan were “real partners. We grow up together.”

Moses said he made a detour to pick up Ramdhan.

“We were almost in Springvale when he saw a girl on the road. I passed her straight, but he told me to turn around and pick her up. I spin the car around, picked her up and dropped her off on Claxton Bay Junction.”

At this point, Moses decided to head down to the insurance company and Ramdhan said he would accompany him.

“There were too many signs, too many distractions. We were not supposed to be there at that time.

“We were good friends. I am happy to be alive, but I really feel bad about what happened to my friend.”

An autopsy is yet to be performed on Ramdhan’s body.

Rajgobin-Ageemoolar is still warded at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition.

Her father Basdeo Rajgobin said he continued to sit by her hospital bed and pray for her safe recovery. He said the police were yet to take a statement from her and he still did not know why Ageemoolar sought her out and killed her.

He said the estranged couple’s divorce proceedings were in its final stages.

He he had no information on Ageemoolar’s autopsy or funeral arrangements.

Investigations are continuing.