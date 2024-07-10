Survivor in deadly home invasion still fighting for his life

News

Christopher Christian was shot and killed at his home in Carlsen field, Chaguanas on July 8. His father Matthew Christian was shot and wounded in the incident. –

THE family of slain livestock farmer Christopher Christian, 27, from Carlsen Field in Chaguanas, are praying for the speeding recovery of his father, who survived the July 8 home invasion.

On July 9, Newsday spoke briefly with a relative who said Christoper’s father, Matthew Perez Christian, 66, was still at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The relative added that with so much going on, including the funeral preparation for Christopher’s maternal grandfather, 79, everyone was hotheaded.

Christopher and his father were shot in the family’s home at Connector Road on July 8 around 6 am in a scuffle with four masked gunmen who walked into the house from the back and announced a robbery.

Christopher died in the living room while his father was taken to the hospital.

Hours earlier at around 1 am, the family had returned from attending Christopher’s grandfather’s wake in Mc Bean Village in Couva.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three police searched the community for the suspects without luck.

Yet again, the NGO Carlsen Field Farmers Revival Committee (CFFRC) reiterated that the escalating crime wave left farmers and residents in constant fear and uncertainty.

A statement from CFFRC on July 9 said the recent alarming increase in home invasions and criminal activities plaguing the community over the past few months has left farmers and residents in constant fear and uncertainty.

On June 2, the NGO met with Insp Haspodeen and other officers from the Praedial Larceny Squad, (PLS) and Freeport police. The statement said farmers urgently requested increased patrols in the community to combat crimes.

It added that despite limited resources, the PLS made commendable efforts to increase patrols.

The NGO said it noticed a disturbing correlation between the rise in home invasions and the influx of squatters in Carlsen Field.

Among those who attended the meeting were MPs Arnold Ram and Ravi Ratiram and representatives from the Agricultural Society of TT.

The NGO called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to intervene with the squatting issues as well as install “No Loitering” and road signs.

At an emergency meeting on July 7, farmers unanimously requested that the NGO write to the National Security Ministry to advocate for additional resources for the PLS and the Freeport Police Station. The resources would enable them to serve better and protect the community.

The statement added, “We urge the relevant authorities to respond to our calls for assistance and take immediate action to address these critical issues. The safety and well-being of the Carlsen Field community depend on it.”