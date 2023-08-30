Survivor, divers’ families repeat frustration at Paria probe delay

News

TRAGIC DEATHS: The divers who died in the Paria pipeline in 2022. From left, Kazim Ali Jr, Yuseph Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. FILE PHOTO –

THE survivor of the Paria diving tragedy and relatives of two of the four men who died are frustrated that the report on the incident will not be submitted this month.

The commission of enquiry (CoE) into last February’s accident at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre has asked for a new deadline of November 30.

On February 25, 2022, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were doing maintenance work on a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria when they were sucked into it. Boodram is the only survivor.

The CoE was originally due to submit its final report to the President in May. But in a statement on May 5, the commission said it had written to President Christine Kangaloo seeking an extension until August 31.

On Monday a statement from its secretariat said the commission was now unable to meet that deadline. The commission has now written to the President to ask for an extension until November 30. In an August 28 letter to Kangaloo, chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, said the commission could not meet the August 31 deadline, “as there have been a number of new decisions dealing with the importance of the proper procedure to be adopted in CoEs.”

The commission cited two cases, one from the United Kingdom, and a local one, the Las Alturas Housing enquiry.

Lynch said these cases dealt with “a range of issues to ensure fairness to everyone and that the parties have a fair opportunity to make their case.” This was especially so where criticisms of individuals might affect their careers and lead to recommendations on criminal conduct or the breach of a duty of care.

The commission has given some parties extra time to submit written responses, and is still awaiting some of them.

He said it was important for the commission not only to ensure fairness but to be seen to do so, and the November deadline would ensure maximum fairness in a reasonable and achievable timescale.

The commission will hold a virtual news conference in the first week in September, when Lynch will address any questions arising from this development.

In a joint statement issued by the UNC’s Couva South constituency office, Boodram, Vanessa Kussie and Nicole Greenidge condemned “this or any delay to the delivery of this report, and vow to remain vigilant in the interest of our children, families, and the memories of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yussuf Henry, and the trauma that now weighs heavy in the spirit of Christopher Boodram. “

Kussie is the widow of Nagassar. Greenidge is Henry’s mother.

Boodram and Kussie made similar statements on Monday.

They said, “It has been 550 days since that horrid day which led to one of the darkest moments in our lives.”

Boodram, Kussie and Greenidge said they understood the need for proper approaches and outcomes to be followed.

But they added, “We also have a burning entitlement to justice, accountability, and consequences, all of which we have been waiting on for 550 days.”

They claimed no one from Paria or the Government “appears concerned about our homes, children’s upbringing, mental wellbeing, or ensuring justice.”

They said the commissioners, staff and other involved agencies should have been working so as to ensure they met the August 31 deadline.