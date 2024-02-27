Suriname to be added to inter-regional ferry routes

News

An aerial view of the Galleons Passage arriving at the Scarborough port on its second trial run on Saturday. –

Photo courtesy Kenneth Phillips

SURINAME will now join TT, Barbados and Guyana as routes for the inter-regional cargo ferry set to operate in the region.

The initiative was first announced in January.

In a press release on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley was in Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government. It began on Sunday and ends on Wednesday.

The release said some topics discussed included maritime transportation, which “engaged leaders.

“It is expected that Suriname will be added to the ferry’s route.”

Rowley said he was pleased with the interest in the decision to launch the ferry and assured government’s commitment to ensuring the commercial preparatory work is completed.

“He said while the Government will facilitate the incubation of the project, it is hoped that the private sector will play an integral role in the expansion of the ferry service.”

Other topics included increasing food production, national security, violence in Haiti, the Caribbean Development Bank and CSME (Caricom Single Market and Economy).

Rowley also met with the envoy of the minister of foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Omar Shehadeh and Canada’s minister of international development Ahmed Hussen.