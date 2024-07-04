Supermarket Association president resigns

News

Rajiv Diptee. – File photo by Roger Jacob

PRESIDENT of the Supermarket Association of TT (SATT), Rajiv Diptee, has offered his resignation effective July 31.

Diptee was appointed to the presidency in September 2018.

A July 3 release said, “During his nearly six-year tenure, he has overseen significant transformative changes at SATT, solidifying the organisation’s status as one of the nation’s leading business sector organisations in industry matters and as a prominent voice in national issues.”

“He has also spearheaded numerous initiatives, including charity and relief efforts, and has been a keynote speaker at many prominent forums.”

Diptee expressed his thanks to the members of the SATT for their trust and confidence placed in his leadership, “having been honoured to lead such a dynamic and impactful group of dedicated professionals.”

The release concluded, “SATT will initiate the process to appoint a suitable successor during this period of transition and will be guided by an interim team in the period to ensure that an adequate replacement is forthcoming.”