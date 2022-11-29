Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago launches food drive

Black Immigrant Daily News

Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee.

File photo/Roger Jacob

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), the Office of Preparedness and Disaster Management (ODPM), various municipal corporations, and non-profit organisations have launched a food drive to help those affected by flooding.

In a release, SATT said it will be offering people hot meals, sandwiches, snacks and beverages to those still caught under several feet of water. It said it recognises the need for medicine, hygiene products, detergents and sanitary products within affected communities. The association said it will be providing these where possible especially those in areas only accessible by boat.

It added that it understands there are multiple factors involved in helping flood victims, and it is committing to providing the assistance with the help of corporate TT.

“Both stores and distributors will be partnering to ensure substantive relief efforts are assured to affected communities.”

