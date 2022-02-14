Sunday mass in Penal dedicated to shot Venezuelan baby

News

PRAY FOR HIM: Venezuelans pray during a special mass on Sunday in member of one-year-old Venezuelan Ya Elvis Santoyo who was shot dead during an incident involving the Coast Guard on February 5. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

RATHER than protesting the death of one-year-old Ya Elvis Santoyo, Venezuelans in Penal were instead persuaded by parishioners of St Dominic’s RC Church, Penal, to dedicate the Sunday mass in the baby’s memory.

On February 5, Santoyo was shot dead as the Coast Guard intercepted and fired at a boat with over 30 Venezuelan migrants.

Every Sunday at 11 am, Venezuelans at the church hold a separate mass in Spanish only, which long-time parishioner Daniel George helps co-ordinate.

So when George learnt they were planning to protest the baby’s death, he intervened and asked them to see the situation from a different perspective.

PRAYERS FOR YA ELVIS: Fr Gutemberg Tosca Barahona says mass in Spanish on Sunday at the St Dominic’s RC Church in Penal. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

After the service, George told The Newsday, “Today’s mass was dedicated to the little child who got killed at sea.

“Even though the Venezuelan community in Penal/Debe is very upset and were planning a protest, we were able to talk to them and encourage them to offer a mass for the child.

“By offering the mass, they were not only able to honour the child’s life but also pray for the Venezuelan community as they go through this time of mourning.”

George also asked the nation to extend forgiveness and grace to the Coast Guard officer who would have fired the fatal shot. As a child was involved in the incident, George said he can only imagine how traumatised that officer is.

The mass was officiated by missionary Priest Fr Gutemberg Tosca Barahona.

Born and raised in Mexico, Barahona has worked in the Diocese of Carúpano, Venezuela for over 20 years. In 2020, he started a three-year pilgrimage in TT to serve the Venezuelan community by officiating at masses, weddings, funerals and baptisms.

A worshipped lights a candle in memory of one-year-old Ya Elvis Santoyo, the Venezuelan baby shot dead during an incident involving the Coast Guard. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Expressing sorrow for the incident during his homily, Barahona asked Venezuelans to pray that Santoyo finds eternal rests and his family, comfort and strength to move on. He also prayed for healing in Venezuela.

During the mass, churchgoers lit candles which were placed at the foot of the altar and the church’s bells were rung in memory of Ya Elvis.

Several Venezuelans brought their babies and toddlers to mass with one baby, six-month-old Ethan Emilio, receving special blessings by Barahona.

Trinidadian Edith Mohan and her Venezuelan husband said it was a priority that they attended the mass in Ya Elvis’ honour.

Mohan, who is bilingual, told The Newsday, “I always come to church here for this service. I am Trinidadian but I have lived in Venezuela for 30 years.

“I thank God for being able to be here today to offer my prayers for the baby who was shot and tragically killed.”