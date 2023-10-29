Students to explore the impact of natural disasters

News

Art teacher and art competition judge, Vanissa Mohammed, gives these teachers some advice on the expectations for success in the art/cartoon component of the 2023 bpTT Schools’ Environmental Awareness Competition. –

MERGING education and the environment were the focus at the recently held orientation session for the 2023 bpTT schools’ environmental awareness competition hosted at the Mayaro Resource Centre, Mayaro.

Some 30 teachers participated in the orientation session.

First-time participant, Melina Burnett, English Language and Literature teacher at Matelot Community College expects the competition to provide students with a high level of real-world exposure.

“It also reinforces the work done in school, encouraging self-expression and creativity. As coastal communities, we are all heavily dependent on and impacted by the environment. Our students will be challenged to excel and empowered to make a positive change as environmental ambassadors.”

Now in its 17th year, the competition is endorsed by the Ministry of Education and administered by the Mayaro-based non-governmental organisation, The Black Deer Foundation, with support from energy company bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).

Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, bpTT, said, “It’s great to see such extensive teacher participation, and we look forward to the students feeding off your enthusiasm and energy. Having developed a sustainability framework with specific aims, bpTT is focused on getting to carbon net zero, caring for our planet and improving people’s lives.

“By linking education to the environment, this competition puts that purpose into action. We are proud to be a part of this long-standing initiative and look forward to the excellence produced by the students.”

Representing primary and secondary schools from across the North Eastern and South Eastern Education Districts, the teachers engaged in discussions to facilitate understanding the requirements of the competition that will focus on this year’s topic: ‘Highlighting the impacts of natural disasters on the Caribbean’.

Students between the ages of seven and 18 are expected to convey the various facets of the theme in three categories: essay writing, art/cartoon and debating.

Over the upcoming weeks, members of The Black Deer Foundation led by president and founder, Arvolon Wilson-Smith, will do follow-up visits to the various schools which showed interest, as well as others within the catchment area across the two education districts. The focus is on informing the administration, parents and students about the competition with a view to encouraging as wide participation as possible.