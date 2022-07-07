Students awarded prizes for Penal/Debe corporation art competition

News

Alejandro Packette is hugged by his mother Lisa Ramnarine after being declared the winner in the Water and Earth Element category. – Lincoln Holder

Standard three students from 17 primary schools under the Penal Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) participated in an art competition and received high praises on Wednesday for their creativity.

A total of 83 students painted clay pots in two categories — Water and Earth Element and Let Your Imagination Run Wild.

The corporation hosted the event in keeping with the plan to build the region’s cultural capital.

It held the prize-giving ceremony at its council hall in Debe on Wednesday. Chairman Dr Allen Sammy, like other council members, commended the participants for their hard work.

The corporation, he said, values excellence and youth development through education and empowerment.

Macharios Rooplal, ten, of Canaan Presbyterian School in Duncan Village, San Fernando, emerged victorious in the Let Your Imagination Run Wild category. He was followed by Rajeev Deonarine of the Suchit Trace Hindu School, and Aishwarya Gangadeen of the Debe Hindu School.

Alejandro Packette, 11, of Woodland Hindu School, won the Water and Earth Element category. Second place went to Saira Samaroo of Penal Quinam Government, and Kaitlyn Surajballi of Penal Rock Road Presbyterian placed third.

Sammy told the gathering that many people tend to focus on the sciences and science-related careers, not on the creative field.

Canaan Presbyterian School student Macharios Rooplal, 10, with his mother Marlene Garrick-Rooplal after receiving the first prize in one of the categories for the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s art competition on Wednesday. – Lincoln Holder

The corporation’s vision, he said, is for the area to be the best place in the country for people to live, work, play, marry, die, and so on.

“To do that, we have to create the right environment. We have to make sure the physical environment is pleasing, like making sure the roads are paved, there are proper box drains, streetlights are working, the recreation grounds are cut, and cemeteries cleaned.”

He said the physical infrastructure can be seen, but the corporation’s work is much more than that.

“There are also the intangible. The intangible is what we recognise today— the social part of our lives, which is extremely important. Can you imagine any community without a temple, church or masjid? Can you imagine any community without interaction between and among families?

“We have 33 communities in Penal/Debe, and we want all to be treated in a way which makes everyone happy.”

Newsday spoke with the two top winners who said they did not expect the results but were happy.

Macharios stood next to his mother Marlene Garrick-Rooplal as he explained his drawing.

His art focused on local folklore characters like douens, la diablesse, Papa Bois and soucouyant. He said he likes to paint

“I thought I would have placed second or third. All the credit is not on me. My dad (Ancil Rooplal) helped me on this project,” he said

Macharios had entered competitions at his primary school but never emerged the winner.

He placed second twice. For one of the competitions, he reminisced about using a bottle to make a fish.

Alejandro stood next to his mother Lisa Ramnarine and principal Khemraj Gheraw with his winning art of a waterfall and a sunrise.

“I was not expecting to win because I saw another student’s painting, and hers looked better than mine,” the soft-spoken Alejandro said.

He recalled that the brim of his pot broke in the water while he was holding it. He initially planned to draw a beach but changed it to a waterfall after it became damaged.

“He changed the design to fit in with the crack,” his mother said.

It was the first time Alejando had entered an art competition.

The Woodland Hindu School principal also congratulated Alejandro who, he said, is involved in different activities at school and has also won prizes from Pennacool – an online educational programme.

Several students won special prizes including Kubairsingh Penal Rock Hindu School students Vivianna Ramcharan with the most crafty pot, and Surya Moonasar for best theme. Most creative in the Water category went to Shivie Seepersad, while Nivedetta Jonas of Debe Hindu won the most creative in the Imagination category.

Neemah Panday of Ramai Trace Hindu copped the “most intricate” special prize.