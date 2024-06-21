Stuart Young receives silk appointment

News

President Christine Kangaloo presents attorney Stuart Young with his instrument of appointment to Senior Counsel (SC) at a presentation ceremony at The President’s House on June 20. –

President Christine Kangaloo presented the instrument of appointment to Senior Counsel (SC) to Energy and Energy Industries Minister and attorney Stuart Young at a presentation ceremony at President’s House on June 20. Young is the 15th SC to be appointed in 2024.

In a release, the Office of the President said Young is a graduate of St Mary’s College and the University of Nottingham, where he studied law and received an LLB (Honours) in 1996. He was admitted to the bar in England and Wales in 1997, Trinidad and Tobago in 1998, the Commonwealth of Dominica in 2010 and Antigua and Barbuda in 2014. He is an utter barrister called to the bar at Gray’s Inn, London, UK. An utter barrister is a lawyer in England or Northern Ireland who is admitted to plead at the bar and argue cases in superior courts.

It said before being elected, Young specialised in complex commercial litigation, public law, constitutional law, industrial relations, and insurance and banking law. He also acted as counsel in election petitions and various statutory and internal tribunals.

He worked at M Hamel-Smith & Co before going out on his own and practising as an advocate attorney at Carlisle Chambers and Chancery Chambers until September 2015, when he became MP for Port of Spain North/ St Ann’s West.

Young has also acted as Attorney General on several occasions.

The President congratulated Young on his appointment.