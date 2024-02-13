Streets filled in South Trinidad

Carnival

Bright costumes were on display in the Southern Ma band titled Oklahoma Pride in King’s Wharf, San Fernando. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Revellers filled the streets of South Trinidad, parading across the stage in King’s Wharf in San Fernando on February 13. Bright smiles and colours could be seen from masqueraders in each of the bands passing. The Tamboo Bamboo Specialists also took to the stage to perform for spectators.

The Tamboo Bamboo Specialists performed for onlookers at King’s Wharf, San Fernando on February 13. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Southern Mas brought their presentation titled Oklahoma Pride to King’s Wharf in San Fernando. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Jagassar masqueraders were all smiles on February 13 in San Fernando. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

A masquerader with the band Jagassar parades through San Fernando streets. – Photo by Lincoln Holder