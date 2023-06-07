Stray dog knocks motorcycle cop off bike in Couva

News

File photo of police motorcycles

A policeman was slightly injured when he was knocked off his motorbike by a stray dog in Couva on Tuesday morning.

Police said the officer, who is assigned to the Freeport Highway Patrol, was riding his marked police motorcycle on the Southern Main Road, McBean Village, near Dindial’s Hardware at around 6.15 am when a dog ran off the pavement and collided with the motorbike, knocking the policeman down.

The dog, which ran off, did not seem to be seriously injured.

Police were called and took their colleague to the Couva Health Facility, where he was treated and discharged.