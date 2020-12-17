Stranded Trinis home in time for Christmas

Over 100 Trinidad and Tobago nationals were expected back home last evening, as the Government continued its repatriation exercises for the Christmas period. In fact, over 400 nationals, some of them stranded abroad by the COVID-19 virus since the borders were closed in March, will be back before home before Christmas Day – although they will have to spend the festive season in quarantine.
