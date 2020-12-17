Stranded Trinis home in time for Christmas

Over 100 Trinidad and To­ba­go na­tion­als were ex­pect­ed back home last evening, as the Gov­ern­ment con­tin­ued its repa­tri­a­tion ex­er­cis­es for the Christ­mas pe­ri­od. In fact, over 400 na­tion­als, some of them strand­ed abroad by the COVID-19 virus since the bor­ders were closed in March, will be back be­fore home be­fore Christ­mas Day – al­though they will have to spend the fes­tive sea­son in quar­an­tine.