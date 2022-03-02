Stolen TSTT cables recovered

News

Cables belonging to state telecoms company TSTT were found in Laventille on Monday morning.

Investigators said they received information at around 4.55 am that 29 lengths of stolen cable were being kept in Snake Alley, Laventille. Police went to the area and found the cables.

No one was arrested.

The cables are highly sought by thieves for the copper they contain, which fetches a high price on the black market.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Daniel Moore, Snr Supt John, Supt Daly and ASP Walker with supervision from Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander, Sgt Chase and PCs Williams, Bartholomew, Campbell, Boucaud, Garraway and Quintero.