Stolen car used in gunpoint robbery in St Mary’s Village

Three men beat and robbed a 38-year-old part-time PH driver of his car at gunpoint, then used it as a getaway car during an armed robbery in St Mary’s Village in Moruga on Sunday.

The ordeal began when the victim was heading to his home in Cachipe Village around midday from the Princes Town area.

On his way, he picked up two men who asked to be taken to an area called Number One.

But they pointed a gun at him, announced a robbery and ordered him to change the route. He complied and drove along Sixth Company Road.

They made him drive his Nissan Note to a forested area and park, then made him walk further in and blindfolded him.

The gunmen beat him, tied him up, and left. They also stole his shoes, cellphone and other belongings and said they would return.

After about an hour and 30 minutes, he managed to untie himself, walked out of the area, and alerted nearby residents.

He was treated and discharged at the Princes Town district health facility on Sunday night.

At 7.18 pm, the car was used as a getaway car in a robbery at Knox Supermarket on Moruga Main Road in St Mary’s Village.

Police said the driver drove to the car park and two men got out. The driver stayed in the car while his two accomplices announced a robbery. One pushed aside the female cashier and emptied the cash register.

As they were leaving, they walked across the street to where a group of people were liming and robbed them of personal items.

They returned to the car, which drove off.

Princes Town police later found the car in the district.

Investigations are ongoing.