Steady trickle of voters across Valencia, Sangre Grande polling stations

Debra Pierre of Sangre Grande casts her vote at the Sangre Grande SDA Primary School polling station on August 14. – Photo by Roger Jacob

As thousands of voters are expected to partake in the local government election, polling stations across Valencia and Sangre Grande saw a steady trickle of voters throughout the morning.

Despite some confusion regarding polling station locations, most voters reported a smooth process.

Newsday spoke with several voters, who expressed satisfaction with the efficiency of the polling stations.

No major discrepancies were reported, apart from some minor issues regarding a few individuals being unsure of their assigned polling stations

Unusually, the typical early morning rush of voters was notably absent.

Andrew Alexander of Valencia casts his vote at the Valencia South Government Primary School polling station on August 14. – Photo by Roger Jacob

In the initial hours after opening, the number of voters seemed relatively low. However, a notable increase in turnout was observed at Guaico Government Primary School.

An official at that polling station revealed that the current election saw a higher number of voters compared to the last election.

Meanwhile, Sangre Grande SDA, Valencia RC, and St Charles RC polling stations experienced a consistent flow of voters trickling in one at a time.

Despite light showers, as the day progresses, it is expected that more voters will make their way to the polling stations to cast their votes.