Ste Madeleine man found dead at home

Dennis Lakhan, a 42-year-old man found dead at his home in Ste Madeleine on Tuesday, is believed to have died by suicide.

Relatives reported to the police that Lakhan had been battling depression for many years.

An elderly relative found the body on Tuesday. A loaded gun was in the right hand.

Police removed the gun, which containedive live rounds of ammunition.

Ste Madeleine police are investigating.

Anyone who needs help can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 231-2824, or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.