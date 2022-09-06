Staying the course

News

Students leave Naparima College after school on Monday. – AYANNA KINSALE

ALMOST 45,000 students decided to stay the course in their efforts to get an education on Monday in the face of a call by the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) to have teachers stay away from their duties on the very first day of the 2022/2023 academic year.

Roughly 70 per cent of teachers, however, heeded TTUTA’s call.

Newsday’s photographers captured these images of students who braved the weather and traffic to make it to school on Monday.

Students from Woodbrook Secondary School walk through Port of Spain after school on Monday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Students from St Mary’s College and Tranquillity Secondary School walk down Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on their way home on Monday. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Anita Walter walks her children Anisa and Lorenzo Walter to school on their first day at the Chaguanas North Secondary School, Helen Street, Chaguanas, on Monday. – AYANNA KINSALE

A student of St Gabriel’s Girls RC school, San Fernando washes her hands before making her way to class on the first day of the school term. – Lincoln Holder

Students make their way to school at the San Fernando Boy’s RC on Monday. – Lincoln Holder