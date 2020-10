De­spite its lim­it­ed rel­e­vance to lo­cal his­to­ry and cul­ture, Hal­loween is be­com­ing in­creas­ing­ly pop­u­lar among Trin­bag­o­ni­ans. But with just un­der two weeks to go un­til the event, health of­fi­cials are ad­vis­ing cit­i­zens to re­frain from cel­e­brat­ing it this year.