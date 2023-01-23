Statement On The Re-Election Of The Government Of Antigua And Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston-secured another election victory.

JANUARY 19, 2022 – The Government of Grenada congratulates Prime Minister, Hon. Gaston Browne, and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) on their election victory and return to Government for a third term.

Grenada’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, noting the spirited political contestation, said the electoral win “reflects the renewed confidence of the people of Antigua and Barbuda in Prime Minister Browne’s leadership and vision for the future of the country.”

“I look forward to deepening the close and collaborative relationship shared between our nations, as we collectively face the challenges of environmental resilience, sustainable economic growth and opportunities for all our people,” Prime Minister Mitchell added.

The Government of Grenada congratulates all contending parties and the people of Antigua and Barbuda for turning out to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner. May God continue to bless the people and nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

