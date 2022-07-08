State seeks DNA for a 16-year-old murder trial

News

The Forensic Science Centre in St James

SIXTEEN years after a Las Loman man was charged for a 2006 murder in Caparo, the State intends to make an application to have DNA evidence introduced at his trial.

State attorney Josanne Forrester said the fresh-evidence application was expected to be made by the police officer in charge of the case and assurances have already been given that the DNA samples taken in 2006 will be given priority by the Forensic Science Centre.

The trial judge, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds set February 1, 2023, for the start of the jury trial. She also said she will not be ruling on an application filed by the defence for the criminal court master, who was case-managing the matter, to recuse himself since both sides have said they were ready to go to trial.

She told prosecutor Josanne Forrester to use the time to get the DNA evidence and locate the prosecution’s witnesses.

Before the court is Richard Mc Bain who is charged with the April 16, 2006, murder of Stephen Hackshaw in Caparo.

Almost a year after the incident, McBain was arrested in Toco.

He is represented by public defender Stephen Wilson.