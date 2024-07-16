State closes kidnapping case in first trial under new law

News

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. – File photo

The State has closed its case against a man charged with kidnapping and car larceny in this country’s first indictable case to go on to trial under the new Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act, 2011 (as amended) or AJIPAA legislation.

AJIPPA, proclaimed on December 12 last year, is intended to help with the court system’s backlog. All indictable matters that were previously heard before a magistrate now go straight to the High Court, removing all preliminary inquiries from the magisterial courts. Sheldon Doodnath, of Caroline Village in Couva, reappeared in the High Court at the O’Meara Judicial Complex in Arima on July 16 before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds and a nine-member jury with three alternates.

PC Mark Balkaran charged Doodnath in connection with the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and their son in Gasparillo in January, using her car.

On April 30, Doodnath pleaded not guilty, two weeks after a high court master completed a sufficiency hearing.

On July 16, the first to take the stand was PC Balkaran, whom defence attorney Brian Baig cross-examined.

The next state witness was justice of the peace Raffie Ali Mohammed. He said he met the accused at the Gasparillo police station and read 11 pages of interview notes aloud.

He said Doodnath agreed with the contents.

After cross-examination, state prosecutor Charmaine Samuel closed the case. Doodnath then opted to take the stand to give evidence.

He told the court that on the day of the alleged incident, he was going to drop off money for his girlfriend and visit their child, who lives with her in Gasparillo.

When he arrived in a van in front of her home, the two were in her car at the roadside, as she had just returned from work. He said he approached her and asked about the welfare of the child. She told him to see the child in the car and then “buss out.” He said people started to approach him aggressively and he became afraid. He got into the driver’s seat of the car, she also got in and he drove off.

Doodnath said he told her he was making the block and would then return for the van.

While he was driving along Johnson Street, where the road is bad, she grabbed the child as he slowed down, and jumped out. A car was following him, so he continued driving. Doodnath said he was heading to his father’s home to explain what had happened. On the way, the car overheated and shut down. He got out and ran into some bushes. He did not reach his father, as he felt weak and fainted.

Doodnath later went to the police station, and the police immediately arrested him and put him in a cell.

He said he tried to tell the police his version of what happened, but they kept accusing him of lying. He also accused Balkaran of making inappropriate comments and rushing him to sign a statement.

He said he did not fully understand the statement, as his highest education level was form one.

The case resumes on July 17.